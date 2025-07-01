Changes in works for uptown transit hub

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Transportation Center isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

The 30-year-old, uptown transit hub is moving ahead with a series of clean-up projects and renovations likely to span several years, according to an update provided by the Charlotte Area Transit System. Kelly Goforth, CATS’ chief development officer, outlined the improvements during a June 25 presentation to the Metropolitan Transit Commission as part of the MTC’s monthly meeting.

Goforth said that consultants hired by CATS to conduct three-year facility assessments required by the federal government have completed most of their analysis. The consultants, led by architecture firm Gensler, recommended the following improvements:

Improved stripes/markings on the pavement

Enhanced, safer access for riders

Drainage improvements to prevent flooding that now occurs during heavy rain

Switching to LED lighting for better efficiency, improved safety and better customer experience

Replacing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems

Updating interiors, including driver break rooms, passenger waiting areas and restrooms

Some of the projects, including improved drainage and security measures such as creating “fare zones” to limit access at the transportation center to ticketed passengers, will be completed by the end of 2025.

