Chaos unfolds during plea deal for deadly shooting in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Chaos erupted inside a York County courtroom this week as a teenager took a plea deal in the shooting death of a young father from Gastonia.

Our partners at the Rock Hill Herald were in court on Wednesday as Dye’Shohn Kreps pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Channel 9 has covered the case since the shooting happened in 2024. Police said Jai’Shaun Young was killed while he and his friends were visiting a home in York County.

Kreps admitted he was with a group of people who approached Young and fired shots. But Kreps says he doesn’t believe he was the one who killed Young.

During the plea hearing on Wednesday, an altercation started brewing as people supporting Krepps were on one side of the courtroom while Young’s supporters were on the other side. Our partners at the Herald reported that a commotion spilled into the center aisle before officers intervened.

Police in York have said their investigation isn’t over, and they’re still searching for more suspects.

Kreps will spend 13 years in prison, with credit for time served.

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