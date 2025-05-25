‘Chaotic’: Neighbors rescue 69-year-old woman after car crashes into Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Two neighbors saved a woman trapped under a couch after a car crashed into her home on Saturday night.

MEDIC responded to the home on the 3600 block of the Plaza around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Neighbors told Channel 9’s Glenn Counts that a 69-year-old woman was sitting on her sofa when the car hit her home. Now, there is a large hole in the wall where the car hit.

“Fortunately, my mother survived; she was just on the other side of that large hole in the wall,” her son, Philip Fore, told Channel 9.

Neighbors said that large trees in the yard saved her life. Otherwise, the car would have hit her home head-on and likely killed her.

Anthony Williams and Uriel Zagada heard the crash when it occurred and rushed across the street to help.

They said the woman went airborne when the car hit and ended up with the couch landing on her.

“I saw bricks, the wall torn down, saw her lying there, her husband trying to find her, because of all the smoke, it was like heavy smoke, it was chaotic,” Zagada said.

The neighbors lifted the sofa off the woman and got her to safety.

“How bit of a relief was that to see her?” Counts asked.

“Tremendous,” Williams responded. “Tremendous. And it was one of those things where she didn’t have a scratch on her.”

Williams and Zagada helped the woman to safety.

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries in the crash.

Neighbors told Counts they believed that the crash was a result of two individuals drag racing.

Channel 9 has not received any word on the two individuals’ condition or any possible charges.

Fore told Channel 9 that speeding is a frequent problem in that area. He said he has seen crashes in the area for longer than he can remember.

“Slow down,” he said. “This isn’t a racetrack... Be more conscious.”

WATCH: Lake patrol urges boater safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Lake patrol urges boater safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

©2025 Cox Media Group