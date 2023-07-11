Chapel Hill archaeology students find 1,600-year-old mosaics

A group of archaeology students from UNC-Chapel Hill made new discoveries in a 5th-century synagogue in Israel.

The group discovered mosaic images of biblical characters. The mosaic on the left seems to depict the Biblical character Samson.

Mosaics discovered by UNC students, Source: Jim Haberman

The most recent part of the 11-year-presence is led by UNC professor Jodi Magness.

“There’s actually plenty more that could be excavated. it’s an amazing site,” Magness said. “Huqoq in particular; nobody really had ever paid attention to the site previously and it turns out it’s an incredible site with a very rich history.”

She says the next step is to process, public, and present the materials they’ve discovered.

This is also the last dig at the site because the Israeli government will begin developing the area for tourism.

(WATCH: Archaeologists uncover 1,200-year-old luxurious mansion in Israel)

Archaeologists uncover 1,200-year-old luxurious mansion in Israel “In one wing, there was a hall paved with a marble and stone floor and walls decorated with frescoes,” the authority said. (NCD)

©2023 Cox Media Group