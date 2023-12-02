Charcuterie shop set to open at Park Road Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE — Babe & Butcher is ready for its debut at Park Road Shopping Center.

The charcuterie concept’s 2,063-square-foot store opens at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2. It’s located in the former Southern Pressed Juicery space near Michaels.

Owners Lindsay Anvik and Robert Henricks will mark the occasion with a yellow carpet, games and giveaways, including free goody bags for the first 75 customers and gifts with purchase. A 75-person grazing table is up for grabs, and 150 customers will receive a prize.

The couple launched Babe & Butcher in 2019, after moving to Charlotte from New York City.

