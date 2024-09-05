Charges expected after 1 dead in Monroe crash

MONROE, N.C. — One person has died following a crash in Monroe on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Concord Avenue and Phifer Street.

The driver of a 2011 Toyota Tacoma tried to cross Concord Ave. on Phifer St. The driver failed to yield the right of away and pulled out in front of another truck. The driver of the Tacoma spun and collided with a truck parked in the Duke’s Grill parking lot.

Sandra Bishop Jennings, of Indian Trail, was a passenger in the parked truck. She was hurt while she was leaving the vehicle and was taken to the hospital. She later died at the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation and criminal charges are expected.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD: 2 arrested, 10 cited for street takeovers that hospitalized spectator)

CMPD: 2 arrested, 10 cited for street takeovers that hospitalized spectator

©2024 Cox Media Group