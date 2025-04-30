Charges upgraded for suspect in fatal Iredell County crash

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The charges for the suspect in a crash that killed two people have been upgraded, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On April 19, troopers received reports about a crash on I-77 South near mile marker 62.

An investigation determined that a truck traveling south on the highway struck an SUV, causing both vehicles to travel off the right side of the road.

The driver of the SUV, 47-year-old Jessica Horton, and an unnamed passenger were ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Originally, the driver of the truck, 31-year-old Benjamin Overton, was charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving, and driving while his license was revoked.

On April 30, troopers announced that the charges against Overton had been upgraded to two counts of aggravated felony death by vehicle and two counts of second-degree murder.

He continues to be held at the Iredell County Detention Center, according to highway patrol.

