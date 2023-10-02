Charity ride held for Wadesboro shooting survivor

MONROE, N.C. — A charity ride was held Sunday afternoon for a teenager who was paralyzed after being shot on a basketball court.

Chrishuan Hough was shot in Wadesboro in 2020 after a game of pickup basketball. His cousin, Malik Byrd, was killed.

Hough got the bullet taken out of his lung just three weeks ago.

Dozens of motorcycles and slingshots came out to help raise money for Hough in the Monroe area. Hough says seeing all the support from the community helps keep him going.

“The city loves me you know,” Hough said. “They just keep me pushing on or whatever, Yeah it’s cool and all that.”

No arrests have made in the case.

(WATCH BELOW: Taco Bell employee shot multiple times by customer, officials say)

Taco Bell employee shot multiple times by customer, officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group