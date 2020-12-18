Charlotte 8th grader collects hundreds of coats for kids in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Channel 9 Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson has led the drive for his annual Steve’s Coats for Kids campaign for 17 years. He’ll be the first person to tell you that it takes a lot of people to help make it a success.
This year, 14-year-old Julien Boyce decided to get behind the cause, and thanks to his efforts hundreds of local children will be warm this winter.
“You have to realize it’s not just about keeping them warm, it’s not just about the coats, it’s about being kind and loving towards others,” Boyce said.
>> Watch the video at the top of this page to learn more about this remarkable 8th grader and how his community service caught the attention of one Carolina Panthers player.
The Steve’s Coats for Kids campaign runs through Dec. 31.
There are more than 70 donation locations across the Carolinas, including Showmars, Ashley HomeStore, E.R. Plumbing Services, Crisis Assistance Ministry and all Charlotte fire stations.
