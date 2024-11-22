Charlotte airport workers vote on strike

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of Charlotte Douglas airport workers are voting on a potential strike, threatening to walk off the job during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

The vote is happening through the weekend and could mean crucial workers on American Airlines flights will go on strike during the heart of the holiday season.

In May of last year, about 500 ABM workers, a subcontractor for the airline, voted to join the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). But that was under the previous subcontractor.

ABM has still not negotiated a contract with the union and workers say they are specifically taking this vote to strike to protest poverty wages and unfair labor practices.

