Charlotte area has nine professions that are $100K jobs in wake of pandemic

CHARLOTTE — Salaries soared during the economic recovery from the pandemic, and that surge pushed several jobs in the Charlotte metro over the $100,000 per year threshold.

That’s according to a Business Journals analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data, which showed how median annual income changed by occupation from 2021 to 2022.

In the Charlotte market, nine jobs eclipsed the six-figure threshold between 2021 and 2022.

Two jobs in particular saw the biggest jump in annual median salary, each posting growth of more than 28% — or about $23,000 — over the year span.

Wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives who require technical or scientific knowledge saw their median salary rise to $105,240 in 2022, from $81,640 in 2021. Statisticians had a median salary of $101,320 in 2022, up from $78,800 in 2021.

