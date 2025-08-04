Charlotte-area man shot by deputies after chase in Richmond County; SBI investigating

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A man shot by deputies in Richmond County is from the Charlotte area, according to the sheriff’s office.

On July 31, deputies attempted to pull over John McKory, who they said was wanted on felony charges.

Instead, McKory led deputies on a chase before pointing a gun in their direction.

Those deputies then shot McKory. He is recovering at the Trauma Center in Chapel Hill.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now working on the case.

The deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.

