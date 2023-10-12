Charlotte arts industry generates $450 million for the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — The arts scene in Charlotte brought half a billion dollars in economic activity to the Queen City, a new social impact study shows.

Conducted by the Americans for the Arts group, the study is the largest of its kind to demonstrate how arts and culture drive local communities towards vibrance.

The study fund that nonprofit arts and culture organizations spent $217,865,355 while their audiences spent even more than in event-related activity. This spending supported nearly 7,000 jobs and created $81.4 million in local, state, and federal government revenue.

Key figures:

In Charlotte-Mecklenburg, nonprofit arts and culture organizations spent an estimated $217.9 million which supported 3,884 jobs and generated $48.2 million in local, state, and federal government revenue.

Not including the cost of admission, the average eventgoer in Charlotte spends $43.36 per person per event.

per person per event. One-third (33 percent) of attendees were visiting from outside of Mecklenburg County and spend an average of $61.27.

Nearly 90 percent (88.7 percent) of attendees said the event “is inspiring a sense of pride in this neighborhood or community,” while 81.9 percent say that “I would feel a great sense of loss if this activity or venue were no longer available.”

Charlotte hosts arts-related events consistently throughout the year. The Charlotte International Arts Festival just wrapped at the beginning of October. Earlier in the summer, Charlotte SHOUT brought 17 days of creative community to the Queen City.

And those are just two of the major events the city holds to promote the local art community.

Arts & Science Council President Krista Terrell said the study helps governments understand the social and economic benefits of a robust arts industry.

“This study not only drives home those values – it also underpins the economic argument for robust support of the arts and culture sector in Charlotte-Mecklenburg,” Terrell said.

The Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6) study found the national nonprofit arts and culture sector is a $151.7 billion industry, supporting 2.6 million jobs and generating $29.1 billion in government revenue.

