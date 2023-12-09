Charlotte bakery named North Carolina’s best spot for holiday desserts

CHARLOTTE — Some of the best holiday treats in the Carolinas can be found in the Queen City.

That’s according to ratings and review platform Yelp Inc., which recently published an article on its site titled, “Crumbs Across America: A state-by-state guide to the best holiday desserts.” Suárez Bakery, with two locations in Charlotte, represents North Carolina on the list.

Suárez bills itself as a dessert-focused bakery, “dealing in cakes, cupcakes, cookies, doughnuts, pastries, breads, and other desserts since ‘92.”

