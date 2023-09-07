Charlotte bar celebrates return of hot dog vendor with free food

CHARLOTTE — Tom’s Happy Hound Hot Dog Cart is back in business out in Plaza Midwood after a random robbery, and one local bar owner is inviting people to celebrate with free hot dogs.

We first reported back in July when the hot dog cart was stolen from the parking lot at Hattie’s Tap and Tavern on The Plaza. A person was spotted on surveillance video rolling the car off the property around 4:30 a.m.

The owner at Hattie’s, Jackie Deloach, said they had a good relationship with Tom Neelon, the owner of the hot dog cart, so they decided to help with a community fundraiser. In just 24 hours, they passed their $4,000 goal.

On Thursday, Hattie’s invited folks to grab a free hot dog from Tom’s cart.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hasn’t yet announced any arrests in the theft.

