Charlotte brewery faces lawsuit after NoDa fire

CHARLOTTE — A $306,000 dispute has landed Heist Brewery and a Charlotte contractor in Mecklenburg County Superior Court.

Content Restoration Services filed a lawsuit on Feb. 24, alleging breach of contract for services provided after a two-alarm fire at the NoDa brewpub in July.

That blaze caused over $1 million in damage to Heist’s 12,000-square-foot space at 2909 N. Davidson St. The damage was mostly tied to smoke and water.

Content Restoration Services provided fire and water mitigation as well as cleaning and restoration services to the brewery.

Heist founder Kurt Hogan could not be reached for comment. He previously told the Charlotte Business Journal the lien had triggered an insurance audit that had slowed the payment.

