Charlotte brewery Resident Culture taps into market for nonalcoholic beer

CHARLOTTE — Resident Culture Brewing Co. is tapping into nonalcoholic beer in the new year.

The brewery recently launched NARC — Non Alcoholic Resident Culture — a line of beer that delivers the flavor profiles expected from a Resident Culture brew, just without the alcohol.

“Resident Culture has always been about inclusivity,” says Chris Tropeano, co-owner and director of brewery operations. “It has always been a goal of ours to create a high-quality nonalcoholic beer that we can offer our guests.”

Offerings include the NARC IPA, a classic West Coast IPA with a hop profile of dank resinous flavors, pine forest and a back end of grapefruit and orange zest. That’s in addition to the NARC Lager, with lime and salt.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Protagonist to close NoDa location, open bigger brewery in Optimist Park

Protagonist to close NoDa location, open bigger brewery in Optimist Park





©2024 Cox Media Group