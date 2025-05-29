Local

Charlotte Checkers lead Eastern Conference finals after win over Laval

By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com
Charlotte Checkers lead Eastern Conference finals after win over Laval
By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers are back in action Thursday night after earning a one-game lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Checkers topped the Laval Rockets Wednesday night, 5-1.

John Leonard scored his third goal of the preseason, setting an all-time franchise record.

Game two at Laval is set for 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Charlotte Checkers announce new ownership

Charlotte Checkers announce new ownership

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read