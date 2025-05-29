Charlotte Checkers lead Eastern Conference finals after win over Laval

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers are back in action Thursday night after earning a one-game lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
The Checkers topped the Laval Rockets Wednesday night, 5-1.
One down.— DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) May 29, 2025
Three to go.
Game two of the Eastern Conference Finals @ 7PM tonight! @CheckersHockey @wsoctv https://t.co/fhG4xdjdNf
John Leonard scored his third goal of the preseason, setting an all-time franchise record.
Game two at Laval is set for 7 p.m.
VIDEO: Charlotte Checkers announce new ownership
©2025 Cox Media Group