Charlotte Checkers’ outdoor hockey game at Truist Field sells out in a day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

This rendering shows the layout for the Checkers' outdoor hockey game to be played at Truist Field in January.

CHARLOTTE — A handful of hospitality packages and standing-room tickets are all that remain for the Charlotte Checkers’ Queen City Outdoor Classic hockey game in January.

Tickets went on sale to the public on Monday after a two-week pre-sale for season-ticket holders of the Checkers and Charlotte Knights. The Knights, the Triple A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, run Truist Field, where the Outdoor Classic will be played Jan. 13.

Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski told CBJ that fans snapped up 6,700 tickets on Monday. Combined with 1,100 seats purchased during the pre-sale, 7,800 tickets have been sold at the 10,000-capacity ballpark. Of the remainder, about 300 or so have been allotted to corporate sponsors, leaving fewer than 2,000 tickets scattered across standing-room areas and hospitality sections.

