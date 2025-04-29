Charlotte Checkers ready for playoffs after first-round bye

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers’ journey to another Calder Cup will finally start this Friday.

The Checkers are coming off one of their best regular seasons in franchise history and had a first-round bye in the AHL Playoffs.

They are now set to play the Providence Bruins after 44 wins this year, which is tied for the third most all-time in franchise history.

“This is what you work for as an athlete, you want to enjoy the 1-on-1 battles,” Head Coach Geordie Kinnear said. “For me, the x’s and o’s are important, but the level of competitiveness is the thing that’s raised the most.”

The layoff has allowed the team to get almost two weeks of rest, having the players excited and ready to go.

“We’ve been a week and a half, two weeks, kind of just pent up watching a lot of NHL playoffs, ready to go,” Checkers defenseman Matt Kiersted said. “We’re all excited.

The Checkers will play the first two games of the series in Providence, and the remaining games will be in Charlotte.

Game one is set for Friday night at 7 p.m. and the first game in Charlotte will be on May 7th.

