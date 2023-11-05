Charlotte chefs battle to be named Mac & Cheese Champion

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte group cooked up some cheesy goodness for a good cause and for the title of Mac and Cheese Champion.

Ten amateur chefs delivered their homemade mac and cheese to Devil’s Logic Brewing in Elizabeth as part of a fundraiser against pediatric brain cancer.

Saturday’s competition raised money for the Santiago Strong Foundation.

Eric Buther founded the organization after his son Santiago died from the disease. He said the featured dish was Santiago’s favorite food.

“The best way to say thank you is to give back,” Buther said. “The best way to do it is to provide the same experience we had for other families that don’t have that.”

The winning chef took home $250 cash and a championship belt.

