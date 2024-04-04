Charlotte chefs miss cut in James Beard Awards

CHARLOTTE — Two Charlotte chefs are no longer in the running for a coveted James Beard Award.

Daryl Cooper II and Oscar Johnson, behind Jimmy Pearls, were the lone representatives from Charlotte, named in January as semifinalists in the 2024 awards. The James Beard Foundation whittled down that list on Wednesday, revealing the finalists who will still be vying for an award in the annual contest.

The foundation’s prestigious awards program recognizes exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a commitment to racial and gender equality, community, sustainability and building a culture where all can thrive. It is often likened to the Academy Awards of the culinary world.

Several chefs around the Carolinas have advanced to the finals. See that list on CBJ’s website here.

