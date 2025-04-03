Charlotte chefs, mixologist skipped over for elite award

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s top culinary talent won’t bring home a James Beard Award this year. No representatives from the Queen City made the finalist list.

Chefs Sam Diminich and Chayil Johnson had been in the running for Best Chef: SouthEast. Mixologist Colleen Hughes also failed to advance after being named a semifinalist in the Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service category — a new addition to the awards this year.

The James Beard Foundation’s awards program recognizes those who are creating exceptional food, food media and better food systems. There’s a focus on racial and gender equality, community, sustainability and building a culture where all can thrive.

The Carolinas are represented by two of the five finalists in the Best Chef Southeast category.

