Charlotte City Council approves conversion of motel to studio apartments

CHARLOTTE — A developer has plans to convert the Southern Comfort Inn in west Charlotte to new housing, but the units won’t all be affordable.

The Charlotte City Council signed off on the project Monday night. The developer is planning to convert the motel to up to 125 studio apartments.

Those units won’t be affordable housing.

The developer is committing to 10% of the units at below market rate.

The developer is promising to partner with Crisis Assistance Ministry to relocate all of the existing long-term residents. They will get a minimum of a 90-day notice.

The ownership of the building is contingent on all residents finding new housing and moving out.

The city said it has worked on a housing strategy for these types of projects.

“What we’ve learned going through this process with some of these previous hotel conversions, we’ve worked with some of our housing partners to come up with that displacement strategy,” said Dave Pettine, with the city of Charlotte.

This comes as a new study found the cost per square foot in Charlotte is the highest in the state.

