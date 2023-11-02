Charlotte City Council leaders ready to tackle Bank of America Stadium talks in next term

CHARLOTTE — Election Day is quickly approaching. But for the top two members of Charlotte City Council’s Jobs and Economic Development Committee, the page has already turned to the next term — and an anticipated discussion and decision on renovating the home of the NFL Carolina Panthers.

Malcolm Graham, a District 2 Democrat, and Ed Driggs, a District 7 Republican, are assured of winning another term because neither of them faces a challenger in the municipal elections Nov. 7.

Graham has served on council since 2019; before that, he was elected three times between 1999 and 2005 and then left for a five-term stint in the state senate. Driggs has held his current seat since 2013.

Asked about top priorities looking ahead to the next two-year council term, which begins in December, Graham told CBJ, “Obviously, the stadium, that’s no secret to anyone. We’re working at the Panthers’ pace. Bank of America will be an agenda item in the new term, for sure.”

Read more here.

VIDEO: Economist discusses pros, cons of renovating Bank of America Stadium

Economist discusses pros, cons of renovating Bank of America Stadium





©2023 Cox Media Group