Charlotte City Council OKs incentives for TTX’s 150-job HQ move

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte has approved its incentive grant for the headquarters relocation of a Chicago railcar company.

At its meeting Monday night, Charlotte City Council quickly approved a business investment grant for TTX Co. worth up to $323,007 over seven years. TTX announced its plans last month to move its headquarters here from Chicago, but a specific location has not yet been announced.

The company will invest $14.5 million and create 150 jobs at the Charlotte headquarters. City documents show those new jobs will include an average annual wage of $179,400.

