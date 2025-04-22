Charlotte City Council rejects Hidden Valley rezoning petition

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council did something rare Monday night -- councilmembers rejected a rezoning petition.

Petitioner Feven Negash was asking Charlotte City Council to change the zoning of 813 White Plains Road from N1-B to N1-C. Negash wanted to subdivide the 0.35-acre lot and build one detached single-family home in the second lot.

While the Zoning Committee and city staff were in favor, the Hidden Valley Neighborhood Association was opposed. Mayor Pro Tem Dante Anderson represents Hidden Valley and made the motion to reject the petition. She says Negash refused to engage with the Hidden Valley community and the petition was out of character for the neighborhood.

“We all, as district reps and councilmembers, encourage petitioners and developers and in particular when there are contentious decisions and every party is not coming to the table in agreement, encourage a spirit of collaboration,” Anderson said. “In this particular petition, there has been an absence of a spirit of collaboration with the neighborhood association, board members and community members.”

Charlotte City Council’s denial vote was unanimous.

Charlotte City Council rarely denies rezoning petitions. Developers typically withdraw them before a “no” vote when the writing is on the wall.

Anderson says Negash was aware the petition lacked support to pass.

Charlotte City Councilmember Renee Johnson, one of council’s leading development skeptics, said developers need to understand community engagement is important.

“We realize we are a growing city but a collaborative nature and the community are still important,” Johnson said. “I am glad we are standing together and protecting the community in a stand for anti-displacement and anti-gentrification.”

In 2021, Charlotte City Council rejected a senior living project proposed for Steele Creek and in 2017, Charlotte City Council voted against a townhome proposal on Sharon Lane in south Charlotte.

