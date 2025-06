CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is set to vote on an $8 million upgrade to Symphony Park Monday night.

The proposed renovation project at the popular SouthPark spot aims to reimburse the developer for infrastructure improvements at the 7.5-acre park.

Plans for Symphony Park include the addition of two new restaurants, retail space, and redesigned entry points.

VIDEO: Charlotte council to vote on 110-home development along Sugar Creek Corridor

Charlotte council to vote on 110-home development along Sugar Creek Corridor

©2025 Cox Media Group