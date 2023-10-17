Charlotte City Council votes to save a piece of Queen City history

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council just gave the green light to save the city’s oldest brick commercial building.

Channel 9 first told you about the idea to move the Leeper-Wyatt building in May.

The approved rezoning request will allow the owners of the upcoming Leluiah Hall Restaurant to relocate the building to its Dilworth parking lot.

The owners say they already secured 22 parking spots for both buildings as part of the deal.

The Leeper-Wyatt Building dates back to the 1900′s.

It faced demolition due to redevelopment plans along South Boulevard if it wasn’t saved.

