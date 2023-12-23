Charlotte clean-tech unicorn Palmetto implements multiple layoff rounds

CHARLOTTE — A clean-tech startup that recently relocated its headquarters to Charlotte has implemented multiple rounds of layoffs.

Palmetto, which achieved unicorn status, or a $1 billion valuation, in 2021, has had at least two rounds of job cuts this year, according to several LinkedIn posts by employees and confirmation from a company spokesperson. The social media posts indicate an undisclosed number of layoffs were implemented in September and December.

According to the posts, a few of the positions eliminated include operations strategy managers, coordinators, and warehouse managers. The startup said the layoffs did not impact its Charlotte operations, as the company plans to continue to hire teams here.

