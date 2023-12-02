Charlotte community gathers to package meals for people in need

CHARLOTTE — Volunteers from the Charlotte community and Rise Against Hunger packaged meals for people fighting hunger worldwide on Saturday.

The goal was to package about 50,000 meals.

The event ran from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The meals included the following:

Rice

Soy

Dehydrated vegetables

Vitamins

Rise Against Hunger, a humanitarian organization, was responsible for distributing the meals packaged at the event.

The organization is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Since it started, it has helped package over 600 million meals.

