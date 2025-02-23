Charlotte community members gather to commemorate beginning of war in Ukraine

CHARLOTTE — Members of the Charlotte community gathered with signs and flags on Sunday to commemorate the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

The demonstrators began gathering at 3 p.m. on Sunday in Romare Barden Park. The protestors called for “justice, freedom, and the protection of human rights.”

“Our community must come together to demonstrate that the values of freedom and peace transcend borders. By standing with Ukraine, we affirm that the fight for justice is a global imperative,” said one of the event organizers.

The event included speeches, petition signing, question answering and musical performances.

