Charlotte Douglas Airport braces for busy holiday weekend travel

CHARLOTTE — Airlines are bracing for delays and cancellations this weekend due to an Arctic blast, affecting travelers at Charlotte Douglas Airport.

As the holiday weekend approaches, Charlotte Douglas Airport is preparing for a surge in travelers, with the busiest days expected to be Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Airport officials said they anticipate that Sunday will see the highest volume, with 178,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport.

AAA has predicted that 73 million Americans will drive at least 50 miles over the holiday period, making Sunday a challenging day for both air and road travel.

To help manage the holiday travel chaos, airport officials advised passengers to check online for any flight delays and cancellations, monitor parking availability, and use the airport app for real-time security wait times.

Travelers were also encouraged to arrive at the airport early to avoid any last-minute issues.

FORECAST: Dry start to weekend

