Charlotte-Douglas Airport issues ground stop due to staffing issues

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Douglas Airport issued a ground stop due to staffing issues on Saturday morning.

The ground stop was issued around 7:00 a.m. Saturday. The stop was originally expected to be lifted around 8:30 a.m. It was then extended to be lifted at 9:30 a.m., with a chance of further extension.

It was lifted around 8:50 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a ground delay is expected to continue until 2 p.m., also due to staffing.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Supreme Court issues emergency order to block full SNAP food aid payments

Supreme Court issues emergency order to block full SNAP food aid payments

©2025 Cox Media Group