CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas Airport says it’s ready for the 4th of July travel rush.

Between July 3 and July 8, airport officials said they expect nearly a million people to travel through its doors.

Their advice to travelers is to book parking ahead of time.

They also encourage you to arrive two to three hours early, as well as double-check that you have your real ID.

