Charlotte Douglas expects busiest holiday travel days on Sunday, Monday

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is warning of yet another possible hectic scene there.

Airport leaders estimate Sunday and Monday will be the busiest for the holiday travel. This comes after record-breaking travel during Thanksgiving week.

Earlier in the week, there were extensive delays but right now, that number is way down, sitting at 127 delays.

The real lines weren’t at Transportation Security Administration (TSA), it was the bumper-to-bumper traffic outside the terminal.

At one point, it took people more than an hour to reach the doors.

Channel 9′s partners at The Charlotte Observer spoke with airport officials. They said to expect the same traffic delays on Sunday and Monday.

