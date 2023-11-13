Charlotte Douglas ranks the best for holiday flight delays, data says

CHARLOTTE — If you’re trying to avoid missing a connecting flight, or you just want to soak in every minute of your vacation, you’ll have better luck flying out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport this holiday season.

That’s according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation compiled by aGamble.

The site got holiday travel season data from the 50 largest airports in the United States from Nov. 18, 2022, to Jan. 4, 2023, and it ranked the top 10 best for on-time departures. It also shows the top 10 worst airports for delays and flight cancellations around the holidays.

According to the Bureau of Transportation data, CLT was the best of the biggest airports for on-time departures, with about 77.5% of flights taking off when they were supposed to. Atlanta’s Delta hub also ranked in the top 10 with 73.6% of flights leaving on time.

That’s a big improvement over last year’s report, which ranked CLT as one of the most difficult for holiday travelers.

But if you’re out of non-stop options and have to find a connecting flight, you’ll probably want to avoid Chicago Midway International during the holidays. The airport ranked number 1 worst overall for holiday travel, with about 42.9% of flights being canceled or delayed. Opt for Chicago O’Hare International, instead, which ranked at number 7 in best airports for holiday travel.

Airport - Total Scheduled Holiday Flights; Percent of On-Time Departures

1. Charlotte Douglas International - 18,187; 77.54%

2. Washington Dulles International - 6,284; 75.73%

3. Detroit Metro Wayne County - 10,509; 74.75%

4. Ronald Reagan Washington National -12,016; 73.62%

5. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International - 28,091; 73.58%

6. George Bush Intercontinental/Houston - 13,307; 73.56%

7. Chicago O’Hare International - 25420; 73.30%

8. Salt Lake City International - 9,388; 72.66%

9. Philadelphia International - 8,526; 72.40%

10. Dallas/Fort Worth International - 23,452; 71.45%

Here are the five worst airports for holiday flight cancellations and delays:

1. Chicago Midway International; 42.9%

2. Orlando International; 42.0%

3. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International; 41.3%

4. William P Hobby; 41.0%

5. Dallas Love Field; 40.0%

Tips for holiday flights

According to the airport, Christmas is the second-busiest time of the year for Charlotte Douglas, followed by Thanksgiving. The two holidays differ because Christmas and New Year’s travel is spread over more days.

AAA offers the following tips for air travelers:

Check-in early online.

Monitor your flight status using your air carrier’s mobile app.

Arrive 2-3 hours before scheduled departure.

Pack medications and an extra set of clothes in your carry-on bag, just in case your flight is delayed or canceled.

Tips from AAA for air travelers who have not booked their flights yet:

Book a flight that leaves early in the day. Flights in the afternoon and evening are more susceptible to delays and cancellations.

Book a direct flight. Otherwise, build in extra time between connections in case your first flight is delayed.

Consider traveling on Christmas Day. This could offer the best combination of availability and price.

(WATCH: NTSB: Broken mechanism forced emergency nose landing at Charlotte Douglas airport)

NTSB: Broken mechanism forced emergency nose landing at Charlotte Douglas airport





©2023 Cox Media Group