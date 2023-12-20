Local

Charlotte FC adds four players in SuperDraft

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC added four new players to their squad on Tuesday in the MLS SuperDraft.

The club traded up in the first round to pick Tyger Smalls with the 14th overall pick. Smalls spent his college career at Loyola Marymount University.

The team selected Jahlane Forbes from Wake Forest with a second round pick. Three picks later, Charlotte FC picked Jacob Babalai from Portland with the 41st overall pick.

To round off the draft, the club selected Clemson Tiger Nathan Richmond in the third round with 70th overall pick.

Charlotte FC officially introduced their new head coach Dean Smith as they head into a new era.

