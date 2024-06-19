Charlotte FC commemorates Black excellence

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC will highlight barrier breakers in the community on Wednesday as the nation recognizes Juneteenth.

Darrius Barnes played eight seasons in the MLS and is the president of Crown Legacy FC, which is the pro team devoted to developing new players within Charlotte FC.

“Let’s come together and celebrate and bring communities together to uplift one another,” Barnes told Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown.

