Charlotte FC, Girl Tribe Co. partner ahead of Women in Sports match

CHARLOTTE — A local women-owned business with booming success in multiple Charlotte locations is taking a major step with an MLS partnership.

Charlotte FC announced they’re collaborating with Girl Tribe Co. ahead of Saturday night’s Girls and Women in Sports match against Columbus FC.

The exclusive collaboration allows Girl Tribe to use the Charlotte FC logo in a new line of tee shirts and sweatshirts. Girl Tribe used local female athletes from UNC Charlotte as models, including 49ers lacrosse player Rylee Dockery, a Charlotte FC Student Athlete Ambassador.

Co-owner Sarah Baucom says the deliberate move plays a role in a powerful narrative in the Queen City.

“It’s a shout-out to the incredible women who’ve not only entered the arena of sports and fandom but have etched an indelible mark. We, at Girl Tribe, are thrilled to play even a tiny role in this powerful narrative,” said Girl Tribe co-founder Sarah Baucom. “It’s nothing short of a dream come true! We’re buzzing with excitement for what’s next on the horizon.”

The clothing line went on sale Friday morning and is only available at the Charlotte FC Team Store and Girl Tribe storefronts in Southend, Southpark and Birkdale, as well as online.

Girl Tribe Co. was founded by high school best friends Carrie Barker and Sarah Baucom with the tagline “For Besties By Besties.”

(WATCH: Your704 - Girl Tribe)

Your704: Girl Tribe Your704: Girl Tribe

©2024 Cox Media Group