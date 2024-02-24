Charlotte FC kicks off regional approach

CHARLOTTE — Last season, Charlotte FC did all of the following: Surrendered more late-game leads than any team in Major League Soccer; attracted crowds of more than 66,000 for their home opener and finale; reached the playoffs for the first time; and fired their head coach for the second time in two seasons.

And, according to Forbes, Charlotte FC was among 10 clubs in the 29-team MLS that turned a profit last season, with estimated operating income of $6 million. Despite the on-field challenges mentioned above — snatching defeat from the jaws of victory at prodigious rates — average attendance for home matches increased to 36,337 from 35,244 in 2022. Charlotte again ranked second in the league in attendance.

So, what does Charlotte FC have in mind for an encore?

During a recent interview at Atrium Health Performance Park, the team’s headquarters opened last fall, Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue mentioned community impact and fan engagement and the other check-list items of running a sports team. Two goals stood tallest: Increasing attendance and hosting a home playoff match.

