Charlotte FC notches 9th straight win, aiming for history

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is on the brink of making Major League Soccer history with an eight-game winning streak.

The team secured their eighth consecutive victory by defeating New England 2-1 over the weekend, propelling them to third place in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, the MLS record for consecutive wins stands at nine games, a milestone set by Seattle in 2000.

A win against Miami on Sept. 13 at home would tie the record.

