Charlotte FC reveals 2026 ticket prices

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is keeping all season ticket prices the same for the 2026 season, including premium club seats, the team confirmed to CBJ.

Fans learned Wednesday morning that they will not face any price increases as the Major League Soccer team distributed renewal invoices for 2026. This is the first time in club history that all season ticket holders will avoid a price hike. Charlotte FC played its inaugural season in 2022.

A team spokesperson said this marks the second time in four years that all nonpremium season tickets will stay the same.

