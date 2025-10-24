Charlotte FC sees another drop in attendance

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC finished the regular season with the most wins in team history — and its lowest attendance. Even with that drop, the team attracted an average of 30,664 fans per home match, ranking third among 30 clubs.

While the Major League Soccer team absorbed a second consecutive year with a decline of 8%, part of the dip can be attributed to a newly adopted strategy of using a smaller seating configuration at Bank of America Stadium. A team spokesperson told CBJ that Charlotte FC this season reduced its use of the stadium’s larger capacity to create a better game experience while increasing the value of season tickets.

