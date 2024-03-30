Charlotte Fire Department seeking more than 100 firefighters

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department has announced that it is accepting applications for its firefighter recruit program.

The department is looking to hire more than 100 firefighters to maintain its level of service to the community.

“We are looking for individuals who want to lead and serve this great city of ours in one of the most fulfilling, public-facing roles on our team,” said Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson. “The people of this community depend on us day and night to respond in their moments of critical need.”

The Charlotte Fire Department said recruits are paid, full-time employees with a complete City of Charlotte benefits package beginning on day one of recruit school. Once a candidate is selected for hire and placed into a class, recruit school lasts approximately six months.

The department said the application period will be open until noon on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Those who are interested are asked to apply online or visit CharlotteFire.org for more information about the hiring process.

