CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte Fire Deputy Chief is celebrating his first weekend of retirement.

Deputy Chief Samuel Jones started with the fire department as a recruit in 1989.

Over the years, he held several different positions:

Firefighter

Captain

Battalion Chief

Deputy Chief in 2018

Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said Jones set a high bar of excellence for many others to follow.

