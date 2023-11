CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a fire at a home in southeast Charlotte early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Springhouse Lane near Rama Road.

Fire officials said it took 30 firefighters 21 minutes to get the fire under control.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 House fire in southeast Charlotte

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

