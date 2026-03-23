Charlotte crews respond to massive fire in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire on Planters Row Drive around 5 p.m. Sunday.

30 firefighters controlled the fire in 60 minutes.

Most of the home that caught fire is gone, and a house next door even suffered some damage.

Charlotte Fire responds to massive fire in Steele Creek (Charlotte Fire Department)

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Neighbors reported some power outages around the same time.

It’s unclear if the fire was the cause.

Duke Energy’s website shows about 70 customers are in the dark Sunday night, down from 400 at one point.

VIDEO: Neighbors alert family to porch fire, evacuating before window explosion

Neighbors alert family to porch fire, evacuating before window explosion

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