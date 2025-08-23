Charlotte firefighters battle flames at south Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC responded to a fire at an over-55 community in Cotswold on Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the 4700 block of Randolph Road around 10:00 a.m. At that location stands an apartment complex for adults over the age of 55, Overture Cotswold.

Officials said firefighters contained the flames within 15 minutes, and no one was injured.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No additional details have been made available.

