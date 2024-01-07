Charlotte firefighters suit up for a battle on the ice

CHARLOTTE — Taking on an element of the opposite nature than they’re used to, Charlotte’s local heroes hit the ice at Truist Field in an exhibition hockey game.

Some members of Charlotte’s Fire Department suited up for a different kind of battle against Myrtle Beach Fire in an outdoor hockey match.

One hockey fan came to watch her husband compete with his fellow firefighters.

““When I found out he was going to be out here in the Knights Truist field, I was shocked,” said Heather Saar. “Just a little hockey game that’s here to help support the children’s fund for burn victims, it’s just an awesome cause and it’s really exciting to be a part of the crowd and be a part of the atmosphere with a whole bunch of people.”

The Firefighters’ Burned Children Fund was organized by firefighters concerned about child burn victims across North Carolina.

The game took place at Truist Field where an outdoor ice rink has been set up all winter for outdoor matches and recreational skating at Light the Knight’s.

The matchup leads up to Charlotte’s first ever outdoor professional hockey game.

On Saturday at Truist Field, the Charlotte Checkers taken on the Rochester Americans at 7 p.m.

